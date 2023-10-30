Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.76 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,816 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $49,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $479.52 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.53 and its 200 day moving average is $480.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.