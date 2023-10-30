Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $30,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

