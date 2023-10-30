Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 547,918 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,918 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $52,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

