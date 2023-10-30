Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 250.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,443 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MGM Resorts International worth $46,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 59.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after purchasing an additional 851,971 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.8 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.