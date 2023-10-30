Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 130,236 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,236 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $399.02 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.23 and its 200 day moving average is $418.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

