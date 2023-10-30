Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,318,000 after buying an additional 437,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $441.46 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.11 and a 200 day moving average of $454.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

