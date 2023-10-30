Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.70. The company had a trading volume of 966,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,596. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

