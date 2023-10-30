LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $36,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.68. 257,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

