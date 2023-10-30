LTG Capital LLC Acquires 837 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LTG Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.30. 11,698,377 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

