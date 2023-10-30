LTG Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LTG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 15.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,431. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

