LTG Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LTG Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 11.2% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.78. 1,957,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,368. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

