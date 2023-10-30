LTG Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LTG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,162. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

