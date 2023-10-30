LTG Capital LLC Has $504,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LTG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $347.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,529,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,760,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

