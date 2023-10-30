LTG Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LTG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,818,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,331,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 633,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,505. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

