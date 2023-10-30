LTG Capital LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LTG Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $93.52. 83,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,019. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

