LTG Capital LLC Sells 198 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LTG Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LTG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,736,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,594,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.96. 26,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.