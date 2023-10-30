LTG Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,713,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.88. 80,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,864. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

