LTG Capital LLC Sells 202 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LTG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.2% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,713. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

