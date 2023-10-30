LTG Capital LLC Sells 206 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LTG Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.15. 72,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

