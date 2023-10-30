Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 24,388 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 6.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.