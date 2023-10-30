Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

