Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

