Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Piper Sandler cut Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

