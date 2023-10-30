Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VEU stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

