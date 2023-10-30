Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.60 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.