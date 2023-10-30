Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 7,510 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

