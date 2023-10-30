Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 6.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08. 2,327,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,379,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $71,825,000,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

