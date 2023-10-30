MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to $19.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.50 to $19.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.09.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at $10.68 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile



MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

