MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.80.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. Research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1342836 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
