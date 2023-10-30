Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.59 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $133,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

