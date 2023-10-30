Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN opened at $0.37 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
