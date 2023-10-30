Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

MRVL stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. 3,275,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,032,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

