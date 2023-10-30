Maven Securities LTD Makes New $80.23 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,228,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $227,758,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,329. The company has a market capitalization of $320.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.31 and a one year high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.