MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

NYSE MXL opened at $14.92 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

