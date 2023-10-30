McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

MCD stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,902. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

