McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.27. The company has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

