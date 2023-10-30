Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY opened at C$14.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.67. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$13.81 and a twelve month high of C$20.77.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

