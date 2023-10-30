Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $44.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 24.64%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,810.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie acquired 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,810.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

