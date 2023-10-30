Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $9.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.76. 8,006,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,730,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

