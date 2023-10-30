MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MET opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

