MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $24.32 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 614,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,321,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

