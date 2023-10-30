Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $65.64. 2,477,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

