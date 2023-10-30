Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.13

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.13 and last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 17485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

