Myecfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned 0.61% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 12,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

