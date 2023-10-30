Myecfo LLC Acquires Shares of 13,874 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Myecfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 110,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $705.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

