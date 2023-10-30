Myecfo LLC Acquires Shares of 23,371 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. BOX comprises 0.5% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

BOX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BOX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.64, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

