Myecfo LLC Acquires Shares of 50,841 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Myecfo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,079. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

