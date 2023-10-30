Myecfo LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.41. 2,020,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,688. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

