Myecfo LLC Invests $1.28 Million in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF makes up 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Myecfo LLC owned about 190.45% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FITE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.98.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.