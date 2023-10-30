Myecfo LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,111. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

